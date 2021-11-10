Ravenwood High Presents Little Women

Beginning Wednesday, November 10, the Ravenwood High Theater Department is taking on the timeless story of Little Women.

Based on the life of Louisa May Alcott, Little Women follows Jo and her three sisters as she tries to get her stories published. When the publishers show no interest, she has to find a new way to tell her tales using her family’s experiences.

Tickets for the shows may be purchased on the school’s Seat Yourself page and cost $12 per adult and $10 per student. The dates and times of the performances are listed below:

November 10 at 7 p.m.

November 11 at 7 p.m.

November 13 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

November 14 at 7 p.m.

Ravenwood High is located at 1724 Wilson Pike in Brentwood.