Here’s What to Expect on the CMA Awards Tonight

Luke Bryan is hosting the CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 10 in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena, 7 pm which will air live on ABC.

Here’s a quick look at who will perform, the presenters, first-time nominees and who is up for the coveted Entertainer of the Year Award.

Artists Who Will Perform

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, Jimmie Allen, Brothers Osborne, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Mickey Guyton feat. Brittney Spencer and Madeline Edwards, Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion, Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde, Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, Chris Young, Kane Brown, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley feat. BRELAND and HARDY, Luke Bryan, Jennifer Hudson, Thomas Rhett, Keith Urban, and Zac Brown Band front and center on the CMA Awards stage.

Hudson will perform on the CMA Awards stage for the first time. Two-time CMA Awards winner and a nominee this year in the CMA Male Vocalist of the Year category, Thomas Rhett performs his chart-topping single “Country Again.” Twelve-time CMA Awards winner Urban performs his new single “Wild Hearts.”

Presenters at the Award Show

Ingrid Andress, Alan Jackson, Trisha Yearwood, Kelsea Ballerini, Lionel Richie, Monarch stars Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins, and “Strawberry Wine” singer Deana Carter, Katy Perry, Darius Rucker, Trisha Yearwood, Russell Dickerson, Lauren Daigle, Amy Grant, and Elle King.

First Time CMA Nominees This Year

KANE BROWN –Single of the Year (“Famous Friends”), Musical Event of the Year (“Famous Friends”), Music Video of the Year (“Famous Friends”) JORDAN DAVIS –Musical Event of the Year (“Buy Dirt”) MICKEY GUYTON –New Artist of the Year RYAN HURD –Musical Event of the Year (“Chasing After You”), Music Video of the Year (“Chasing After You”) DREW PARKER –Song of the Year (“Forever After All”)

Entertainer of the Year

This last award given at the end of the night is Entertainer of the Year. Garth Brooks holds the record for most wins taking home the award seven times, the last time in 2019. This year the category includes Eric Church, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, and Carrie Underwood. In 2020, Eric Church won Entertainer of the Year.