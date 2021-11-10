Franklin Gets Four New Aldermen

On November 10, Franklin will swear in four new Aldermen and one returning one. Beverly Burger will be returning to the seat she has held since 2005, after running unopposed for Ward 1. Gabrielle Hanson, Jason Potts, Matt Brown, and Patrick Baggett were elected for the first time on October 26.

Beverly Burger has been seen at Board of Mayor and Alderman (BOMA) meetings keeping discussions on track and making a point of sorting emotion and rhetoric from the real issue at hand before she votes. Owner of a marketing and strategic planning consulting firm, she believes serving others is a big part of life. While she has lived in many parts of this country, and abroad, she is devoted to Franklin. Born in Ohio, she went to Kent State to study journalism. According to her BOMA biography, she not only witnessed the infamous on campus shootings at Kent State on May 4, 1970, her photographs of them have been used by many publications, documentaries and history books.

Gabrielle Hanson won the open At Large seat, caused by the death of Alderman Pearl Bransford last November, by almost 700 votes. While former Franklin Mayor John Schroer filled the office beginning in January 2021, he chose not to re-run for the seat. Originally from Chicago, Hanson moved to Westhaven in 2012. She has been in the real estate business for 20 years, and she is the owner of Williamson Real Estate. She has been involved in the government arm of the Tennessee Association of REALTORS for a number of years and serves as political coordinator for State Senator Jack Johnson with the REALTOR’s Association. She is also a graduate of Franklin Citizen’s Government Academy. Her focus, she says, is on preserving the best of Franklin and making wise decisions for future generations. When not immersed in the real estate business she loves, she takes road trips to explore independent boutiques found all over the country. But now she is doing what it takes to be ready for Thursday night.

“[City staff] have been wonderful giving us the information we need to be informed,” said Hanson. “Because the cameras are on during meetings, you have to get up to speed quickly. We want to be the best representatives to our constituents.”

Winning the seat representing Ward 3, Jason Potts won by 25 votes over Michelle Sutton. He replaces Scott Speedy. Born in Atlanta and raised in Memphis, Tennessee, he is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University in Communications. He has a Master’s Degree in Organizational Management from the University of Phoenix and is a Quality Assurance Manager for Parallon, a division of HCA Healthcare. He has lived for 15 years in Maplewood, where he has served as HOA President. He, too, graduated from the Franklin Citizen’s Government Academy. A devoted family man, he enjoys nothing more than Friday movie night with the kids and three pizzas. He ran for office, not only to serve the community but to show his kids what it means to be a servant leader.

“[The election process] gave me a chance to feel the heartbeat of Franklin,” said Potts. “We see all the national division…but we have more in common when we talk to people. I have gained a real level of respect for people I never knew.”

The Ward 2 seat was won decisively by Matt Brown. He will be replacing Dana McLendon, who was on the BOMA for 22 years. Brown is the co-owner of BrandMETTLE, LLC. It is a marketing company and business incubator. Of the four new Aldermen, he has lived in Franklin the shortest amount of time, four years, but both he and his wife are avid fans of the city. He sees Franklin as something he loves and wants to protect. While he knows growth is going to happen, he wants to make sure that they preserve what makes Franklin great while providing the city with what it needs to grow in a managed way. He also hopes to not only react to what is presented before the BOMA, but also to have a chance to bring in some vision for the future. He learned a lot from the people he spoke to during the campaign, about what is important to the residents of Franklin.

“Taking the time to meet people [during the campaign],” said Brown, “I fell in love with Franklin all over again because everyone was so welcoming.”

Patrick Baggett lives in one of the beautiful rehabbed homes on Murfreesboro Road. He and his family quickly embraced the “vibe” of the city when moving here 10 years ago from Alabama. Soon to be representing Ward 4, Baggett has already made a point of getting involved in the community. He is a former president of the Franklin Noon Rotary Club, best known for the Franklin Rodeo. Believing that we should all use the gifts given to us by God for the betterment of and to serve the community we live in, Baggett ran for office because he believes he has gifts to give. And he wanted his kids to see that a core value in life is giving back. Now he is working on getting prepared for the job.

“Hats off to [City Administrator] Eric Stuckey and his staff,” said Baggett with a chuckle, “every time we turn to ask a question they are prepared with a binder of information. And when we ask about something else, we get another binder. It is going to be a challenge, but we are able to communicate, and, if necessary, agree to disagree. There are some big decisions on the horizon, and they are making sure we are well informed.”

This group will hit the ground running, as there are 74 items on the agenda on Thursday night, as well as ceremonies to honor the outgoing aldermen and swear in the new.