Radnor Lake State Park Ready For Road Repair

A construction project to make repairs to Otter Creek Road inside Radnor Lake State Park will have a temporary impact on park visitors when preparation work begins May 19.

The full project is scheduled to begin June 1 and continue through October 2025.

Park officials welcome the state-funded capital improvement project to stabilize the road that was damaged during the historic flood of 2010. The project will also dramatically improve accessibility and wheelchair usage with the addition of a new wood guardrail along the lake side of the road.

“We are excited about the repairs on the way because we want our visitors to have the best park experience possible, and this increases our ability to serve everyone,” said Park Manager Steve Ward. “We are grateful for the support we have in keeping Radnor Lake such a special place.”

Beginning May 19, construction crews will restripe the west parking area by the visitor center, install silt fencing along Otter Creek Road, and begin moving equipment and supplies onto the site. Starting June 2, parking will be unavailable along Otter Creek on the hill up to the lake and will be open to the public only in the west parking area, a reduction of about one-third of the normal parking spaces.

ADA parking on the dam will also be closed during this time. However, ADA parking will still be provided in the west parking area. In addition, Radnor Lake’s automated wheelchair program, with parking at the visitor center, will remain available. Information on making reservations for the automated wheelchairs may be found here.

Beginning June 2, activities such as jogging, dog walking, and bicycling will be limited to less than one-half mile from the west parking area and one-half mile from the east parking areas due to the closure of the interior of Otter Creek Road adjacent to the lake. Hikers will still be able to circle the lake utilizing the South Lake Trail instead of Otter Creek Road.

The start of the job was delayed recently, making sure there was no disruption of nesting eagles in the park. Eagles are currently in a nesting phase, and the park consulted with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Tennessee Division of Natural Areas, and Tennessee State Parks on meeting protection guidelines for the nest.

Radnor Lake State Park is a 1,368-acre park and is protected as a Class II Natural Area and is uniquely located within an urban area, easily accessible to a large number of visitors.

