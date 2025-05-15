Brentwood Names Derek Hyde New Deputy Chief of Fire and Rescue

The Brentwood Fire and Rescue Department recently named Derek Hyde, a battalion chief with 23 years of experience, as the department’s new deputy fire chief. He took over the role earlier this month from Brian Collins, who became the city’s fifth fire chief on May 12.

“Chief Hyde has been a proven leader in our department, serving as a battalion chief while also guiding our organization through three consecutive international accreditation processes,” Collins said. “Serving in this capacity has given Derek an in-depth knowledge of all aspects of Brentwood Fire and Rescue. His promotion to deputy chief is the next step in the execution of our succession plan, and I’m excited to watch him excel in this new capacity.”

Hyde joined Brentwood Fire and Rescue as a firefighter in 2002, working his way through the ranks until was promoted to Battalion Chief in December 2020

During his tenure with Brentwood, Hyde has been involved with a variety programs, including the hazardous materials and technical rescue response teams. He currently serves as the department’s accreditation manager and volunteers as an accreditation peer assessor for other departments.

Hyde earned his Bachelor of Science in political science from Middle Tennessee State University and his Associate of Applied Science degree in fire science from Volunteer State Community College.

Hyde earned his Fire Officer designation from the Commission on Professional Credentialing in 2016 and his Executive Fire Officer from the National Fire Academy in 2023.

For more information on the Brentwood Fire & Rescue, visit the department’s website.

