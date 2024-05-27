Purchase Your TSU 2024 Football Season Tickets

NASHVILLE – Head football coach Eddie George and the Tennessee State football team secured the program’s first winning season since 2017 last fall, and now fans can secure their spots in Nissan Stadium for the 2024 campaign as season tickets are on sale through the TSU ticket office located on the Gentry Center’s first floor and online here.

The season ticket package will feature five home games including the annual John Merritt Classic, a match-up with HBCU foe Mississippi Valley State, Homecoming, and four league contests.

Tiger Reserve – $125

TSU Faculty/Staff Reserve – $75

Youth (Infant-Junior Tigers Club) – FREE

Home Schedule

Aug. 31 vs Mississippi Valley State (John Merritt Classic)

Sept. 28 vs Charleston Southern

Oct. 12 vs Eastern Illinois (Homecoming)

Nov. 2 vs UT Martin

Nov. 23 vs Southeast Missouri

Ways to renew/purchase season tickets

1) Visit the TSU Ticket Office on the main campus. (9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.)

2) Call the TSU Ticket Office and order over the phone (615) 963-7627.

3) Purchase online here.

