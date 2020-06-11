



This is your chance to purchase items owned by a country music legend – Tanya Tucker is having a warehouse sale where you can snag items like clothing, jewelry, stage outfits, handbags and more.

The sale began Wednesday, June 10th and continues through Saturday, June 13.

The sale is in a 12,000 square foot warehouse in Columbia. Address for the sale is 2484 Park Plus Drive, Columbia.

Sale hours: Thursday 2p – 6 pm, Friday noon – 8 pm, and Saturday 10 am – 7 pm.

Items available to purchase include: designer clothing, stage outfits, luggage, home decor, furniture, shoes, jewelry, lamps, rugs, bedding, electronics, designer handbags, and more.

Attendees to the sale must follow current CDC guidelines and wear a mask while shopping.

A portion of the proceeds goes to benefit Music Health Alliance and Academy of Country Music.



