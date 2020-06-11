Refine Men’s Salon is open. We are following the recommendations of the CDC and local governing officials in order to keep our customers and staff safe. To schedule an appointment, please call (615) 219-0188. Please note:

No walk-ins. Please call ahead or book online.

When you arrive, please wait in your car and call us.

Please wear a facemask while inside the premises.

Non-cash payment methods preferred.

Our stations have always been semi-private with 8-foot walls between stations.

Please read the full list of guidelines prior to your visit.

A bar of Ivory soap and a bottle of Head & Shoulders may do the job… technically. A Schwinn can also get you from Point A to Point B. But the discerning man desires more. At Refine Men’s Salon, we offer a suite of men’s grooming products (both hair and shaving) crafted to help you look your absolute best.

We find ourselves inspired by excellence and innovation. We believe that you do, too. So, start your day with a hair and skincare routine that will inspire you to rise to the challenges of the day. While we carry a wide variety of men’s hair products and men’s shaving products, here are a few of our favorites this spring. Have questions or want to learn more about the full suite of products available in our store (including many products not available online)? Call (615) 219-0188.