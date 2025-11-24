Powerball Jackpot Reaches $654 Million for November 24 Drawing

The Powerball jackpot continues its upward trajectory after no ticket matched all six numbers in Saturday night’s drawing, pushing the grand prize to an estimated $654 million for tonight’s drawing on Monday, November 24, 2025.

Latest Drawing Results

The winning numbers drawn on Saturday, November 22, 2025, were 28, 32, 36, 51, and 69, with Powerball number 2. The Power Play multiplier was 2x. While no one claimed the jackpot, two tickets sold in Georgia and Oklahoma each matched all five white balls to win $1 million.

Cash Value and Payment Options

The estimated $654 million jackpot comes with a cash option valued at approximately $303.2 million. Winners can choose between receiving the full jackpot amount paid out in 30 graduated annual installments that increase by 5% each year, or opting for the lump sum cash payment. The annuity option provides the advertised jackpot amount, while the cash option offers immediate access to the present value of the prize.

