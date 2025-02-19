Popular Nashville Steakhouse to Expand to Franklin

4Top Hospitality will bring its contemporary steakhouse, Char Restaurant, to Franklin. Following the recent opening of the 4Top Hospitality concept etch inside The Factory, the restaurant operator is doubling down on its efforts in Franklin by bringing this Green Hills staple to Williamson County.

Brokered by Ronnie Wenzler of RealSite Commercial, Char in Franklin is expected to open in late 2025 inside the mixed-use Canteen on Carothers in Williamson County’s Cool Springs corridor. A vision of Stockbridge Capital Group, Canteen will soon become Franklin’s new indoor and outdoor urban hub for shopping, recreation and unique dining experiences that span from morning coffee to post-work happy hour and vibrant culinary concepts.

“The beauty of Char is that it can be many things: a working lunch, afterwork drinks, your go-to dinner spot or a date night destination. Guests return because they love our modern takes on Southern favorites in an approachable environment with the impeccable service expected from a steakhouse,” said Doug Hogrefe, partner at 4Top Hospitality. “That vibrancy of the Canteen mixed-use community falls perfectly in line with Char, and we look forward to welcoming guests whether they live, work or play in the area.”

Just like its Green Hills location, the Franklin Char will be anchored by a warm and stylish dining room welcoming guests for business lunch, nightly dinner, family brunch, special occasions and beyond. Working with the Nashville office of Matheny Goldmon Architects + Interiors, the approximately 6,500-square-foot space in Franklin is expected to have capacity for 215 guests across its dining room, bar area, private dining room and patio seating.

With roots beginning in 2001 in Jackson, Mississippi, and locations in Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee, Char specializes in USDA Prime and Choice cuts of meat, fresh seafood, homestyle sides to share, a weekday meat-and-three lunch special, New Orleans-style jazz brunch and a selection of classic cocktails, wine and bourbon. For added charm, Char hosts local jazz musicians nightly in its signature piano bar in conjunction with the Nashville Jazz Workshop.

For more information on Char and to view the menu, please visit https://4tophospitality.com/char/.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email