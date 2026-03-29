Turnpike Troubadours to Perform at Ascend Amphitheater

Turnpike Troubadours will continue to tour through this fall with newly confirmed shows at Nashville’sAscend Amphitheater on July 24th.

Tickets for the tour (promoted by Live Nation) on sale at www.turnpiketroubadours.com/tour. In addition to the new dates, the band is currently in the midst of their extensive

“Wild America Tour” with upcoming stops at New York’s The Rooftop at Pier 17, Philadelphia’s The Met Philadelphia, Boston’s MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Boise’s Extra Mile Arena and more. The band will also once again join forces with Cross Canadian Ragweed for more “The Boys From Oklahoma” co-headline shows at Stillwater, OK’s Boone Pickens Stadium and Lincoln, NE’s Memorial Stadium this spring.

The tour adds to another monumental year for Turnpike Troubadours, who were recently honored with a Pandora Billionaire plaque, celebrating the achievement of being streamed over one billion times on the platform. The accolade follows the release of their surprise album, The Price of Admission, last spring via Bossier City Records/Thirty Tigers.

Produced by Shooter Jennings, the record debuted at #1 on the iTunes all-genre and country charts, the Billboard Digital Albums and Current Digital Albums Sales charts and further cements the band as an undeniable musical force. Released to widespread acclaim, Rolling Stone praises, “with Red Dirt as a genre enjoying its greatest popularity…The Price of Admission serves as a reminder that Turnpike is still the genre’s torchbearer,” while Spin calls them “a leading force in the gritty, authentic ‘Red Dirt’ country genre” and Whiskey Riff declares, “Turnpike Troubadours have continued to prove time and time again that they are the greatest band of all time.”

Turnpike Troubadours has amassed a massive following throughout their career with more than 2.2 billion streams globally and over 1.7 million equivalent units sold to date. Furthermore, the band was inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame, appeared in the penultimate episode of “Yellowstone” performing three songs (“Good Lord Lorrie,” “Brought Me” and “Pay No Rent”) and has become a recurring presence in Paramount’s show “Landman,” with eight of their songs featured to date.

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