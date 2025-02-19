Williamson Health Offers Coronary Calcium Screening

In recognition of American Heart Month, Williamson Health, a leading provider of comprehensive healthcare services including cardiac care, is proud to announce a special “Love Your Heart. Know Your Risk“ coronary calcium heart screening throughout February. A coronary calcium screening checks for plaque buildup in the coronary arteries and can help determine an individual’s risk for heart disease, heart attack or stroke. Williamson Health will offer this scan to adults, including asymptomatic community members with an average risk of heart disease for a $50 self-pay fee.

“A coronary calcium score test is a very simple non-invasive test that we use to identify the presence of heart artery plaque build up,” said Dr. Britten Young, M.D., a cardiologist with Ascension Saint Thomas Heart Franklin who practices at Williamson Medical Center. “The only number that is normal is zero. Anything over zero and you have some coronary artery disease.”

Williamson Health is offering special discounted Heart Month coronary calcium score screenings with no required physician referral by appointment in February. Those interested in getting or gifting a screening should call (615) 435-5361 to schedule an appointment by February 28, 2025, and payment by credit/debit card must be received over the phone when scheduling. The screenings will be performed at the Williamson Health Imaging Center on the first floor of the Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee located at 3000 Edward Curd Lane next to Williamson Medical Center off I-65.

“This scan could be a great gift for someone you love, especially if they have a family history of heart disease or risk factors for heart disease like high blood pressure, high cholesterol or obesity,” said Young. “Fifty percent of people have their first symptom of having coronary disease be a heart attack. This simple, affordable test can identify the presence of heart artery disease in five minutes.”

A coronary calcium score screening is non-invasive and takes just minutes using a low-dose CT machine that takes images of the heart’s blood vessels. Each individual screened will be given a score based on the amount of calcium buildup indicated by the test. While scans in February do not require a physician referral, participants will be asked to submit the contact information for their primary care physician. Test results will be submitted to the patient’s address and forwarded to his/her primary care physician. Williamson Health recommends that patients review their screening results and associated risk with their physician to develop a plan for better heart health as needed.

This test is not to be considered a substitute for a clinical examination by a physician. Coronary artery calcium scoring is intended to be a risk assessment test for coronary artery disease only, and the results of this examination should be taken into careful consideration by the patient’s primary care physician in the context of other factors such as relevant history, physical examination and other indicated or related investigations. Williamson Health is not responsible for any adverse consequences from patients not sharing the scan results with their personal doctor.

Cardiac calcium score screenings are one of many ways Williamson Health prioritizes heart health. Williamson Health offers world-class cardiac care close to home and including:

Expertise in prevention, intervention and heart failure

Evidence-based chest pain program

Two state-of-the-art heart catheterization labs

Brand new electrophysiology (EP) lab

Accredited cardiac rehab program

And more.

For more information about Williamson Health’s award-winning cardiac care, visit https://williamsonhealth.org/medical-services/cardiology/.

