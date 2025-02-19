OBITUARY: Jay Ward Williams

Jay Ward Williams, age 75, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2025, at his residence in Christiana, Tennessee.
A native of Sacramento, California, he was the son of the late James Roy Williams and the late Viola Louise Meyers. He was a veteran, serving in the United States Air Force. He spent his career as a truck driver and as a corrections officer.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and almost any activity outdoors. He was an expert sharpshooter and was the under-16 National Champion Sharpshooter at 1000 yards. He was very passionate about his Harley Davidson and was a member of several biking clubs and groups through the years.
He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sue Williams; sons, James Ward (Elena) Williams, and Kenneth Edward (Susie) Williams; brother, James Roy (Nicki) Williams; brother-in-law, Terry (Becky) Cox; sisters-in-law, Joyce (Willis) Johnson, and Theresa (Skip) Seebode; grandchildren, Austin Jay Williams, and Candace Victoria Leree Williams; great grandchild, Viola Louise Williams; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, Shirley and Naomi Jean Cox.
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, February 22, 2025, at 1:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Rodger McCalmon officiating. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens.
Visitation with the family one hour prior to the service.
