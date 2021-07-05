Photos: Fourth of July Celebrations

By
Andrea Hinds
-
fourth of july westhaven
photo: Westhaven Facebook

Fourth of July festivities were underway across Middle Tennessee this weekend. As COVID-19 canceled many Fourth of July events last year, it seems like many were excited to get out and celebrate Independence Day with parades, fireworks shows and more. Check out these pictures from around town. Do you have a Fourth of July photo you’d like to share? Submit it here!

 

 

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

