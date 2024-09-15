Photo of the Day: September 15, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:Major Bob Music has signed a publishing deal with rising singer/songwriter Anslee Davidson. Mixing classic Country, Americana, Pop and R&B with a voice described by Katy Perry as “timeless,” Anslee has already compiled an impressive catalog of songs, sharing stages with her friends Eric Dodd, Chuck Cannon, Rivers Rutherford, Kristian Bush from Sugarland, Drew & Ellie Holcomb, Rhett Akins, Restless Road, Deana Carter, and more.

