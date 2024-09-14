Data at the Speed of Light: How Does Fiber Internet Work?

We’re all familiar with the term fiber internet by now—as more telecommunications companies adopt the technology, fiber has become the clear choice for lightning-fast, reliable internet. Most of us, however, are unfamiliar with the technology behind this revolutionary advancement in our ability to connect.

United Communications breaks down fiber internet, how it works, and why you should explore a fiber connection for your home or business.

The Basics – What is Fiber Internet?

Fiber internet is an advancement that developed from the use of fiber-optic cables. These incredibly thin fibers – about the diameter of a human hair – are made from strands of glass or plastic. Light pulses through these fibers, transmitting vast amounts of data at revolutionary speeds.

The Tech – How Does Fiber Work?

The technology behind fiber internet relies on the power and speed of light! Fiber-optic cables are made from core fibers of glass or plastic encased in layers of protective material. These fibers transmit light signals generated by lasers or LEDs. The light pulses carry data, which is converted back into electrical signals at the destination. Since fiber optics transmit data as light, it can travel much faster and further than electrical signals in copper cables, ensuring ultra-fast, reliable connections.

Fiber takes advantage of a phenomenon called total internal reflection, where light continuously reflects within the fibers without losing signal strength. This natural property of light allows data to travel long distances without degrading, something that older technologies require signal boosters to achieve.

The Benefit – Why Fiber Internet Has Become the Leading Technology in Telecommunications

Speed ~ Fiber internet offers industry-leading speed compared to other types of internet connections. With fiber, you can expect symmetrical upload and download speeds reaching up to 10 Gbps, far exceeding the capabilities of DSL or cable connections.

Bandwidth ~ Fiber expands the volume of data that can be transmitted at a given time, enabling multiple users to connect devices and stream content simultaneously without lag.

Reliability ~ With fiber internet, your connection remains strong. Fiber is immune to electrical interference and less subject to other signal disruptors, meaning your internet remains stable even during bad weather or in densely populated areas.

Long Distance Transmission ~ Data can be transmitted over long distances with minimal signal loss, making fiber an ideal solution for large-scale internet infrastructure.

Fiber Internet is Expanding in Connecting Our Communities

As more businesses and households demand higher speeds and more reliable connections, fiber internet is becoming the standard for modern infrastructure. It is also foundational for emerging technologies like 5G and smart cities. United Communications is at the forefront of fiber internet expansion in Middle Tennessee. With cutting-edge technology and award-winning customer support, United is committed to bridging the digital divide in the local communities by expanding fiber connectivity across the region.

Get Connected Today with United Communications!

United Communications operates more than 3,800 route miles of fiber covering portions of Bedford, Davidson, Franklin, Giles, Lincoln, Marshall, Maury, Moore, Rutherford, Williamson, and Wilson counties. United Communications is a service of Middle Tennessee Electric.

United offers fiber and high-speed internet to much of Middle Tennessee, but they continue expanding fiber-optic lines to reach rural and under-connected communities. Many areas are either under construction or slated for expansion. Search your address availability to find out when United Communications will come to your address.

United Communications is a leading provider of internet and phone services to enterprise-class businesses and residential customers in Middle Tennessee. United has been nationally and regionally recognized, including a 2024 Gold Stevie® Award by The 22nd American Business Awards®, 2024 and 2023 Best Places To Work from the Nashville Business Journal, 2023 Top 100 Fiber-To-The-Home Leader, 2023 Torch Award from the BBB, and a Smart Rural Community Provider℠.

Learn more about United Communications and get started with your multi-gig fiber connection today!

