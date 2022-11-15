Photo of the Day: November 15, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Reba McEntire played to a capacity crowd at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, marking her first time as a solo headliner at the venue in October. Earlier in the night, Reba was honored for more than 58 million albums sold worldwide. Universal Music Group Nashville President Cindy Mabe and Chairman/CEO Mike Dungan presented Reba with a plaque to commemorate the impressive accomplishment.

And now she just released a Christmas collection of music and gifts.Find it here.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.