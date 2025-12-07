Photo of the Day: December 7, 2025

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo courtesy of Great Big Game Show

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:  Holiday Game Show is now live at Opry Mills Mall Great Big Game Show through Dec. 31, and it’s a high-energy, holiday-themed experience perfect for families, friends, and co-workers.

This limited run features 6 new holiday mini-games added to our 17+ rotating challenges—making it one of the most fun, competitive activities in Nashville this season. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time and cost $38.99 per person. Learn more here. 

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.

