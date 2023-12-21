Photo of the Day: December 21, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Legendary multi-platinum selling southern rock and country group The Marshall Tucker Band (MTB) was awarded Pandora’s coveted Billionaires Plaque on Saturday night, December 9, on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry. The plaque recognizes over one billion Pandora streams for the MTB.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.