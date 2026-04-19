Photo of the Day: April 19, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: As part of its year-round commitment to celebrating excellence in Country Music, the Country Music Association announced the recipients of the 2026 CMA Triple Play Awards, honoring the songwriters behind some of the format’s biggest No. 1 hits. Hosted by composer and CMA Board member Jim Beavers, the awards ceremony took place Monday, April 13 in Nashville.

This year’s 16 CMA Triple Play Award recipients are Andy Albert, Louis Bell, John Byron, Jessie Jo Dillon, Ashley Gorley, Riley Green, Charlie Handsome, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, Ella Langley, Chase McGill, John Morgan, Blake Pendergrass, Taylor Phillips, Austin Post, Ernest Keith Smith and Morgan Wallen. CMA will also recognize over 40 songwriters celebrating their first No. 1 Country hit since the last ceremony. In addition, Bart Herbison, Executive Director of the Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI), will receive the CMA Songwriter Advocate Award.

The CMA Triple Play Award recognizes songwriters who achieve three No. 1 hits within a 12-month period, as measured by the Country Aircheck, Billboard Country Airplay and Billboard Hot Country Songs charts. Reflecting CMA’s broader mission of celebrating excellence and serving the Country Music community, the honor highlights the essential influence songwriters have in defining the sound and success of Country Music. Through the Triple Play Awards and its other industry recognitions, CMA honors the talent, creativity and dedication of those who continue to propel the genre forward.

Pictured is Ernet with wife Delaney.

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