Photo of the Day: April 19, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Brentwood Academy community gathered for a special ceremony to mark the completion and dedication of the school’s first chapel. The chapel, named in honor of current Head of School Curt Masters and his wife, Cindy, who have faithfully served the school for 25 years, will be a lasting tribute to their unwavering dedication and commitment to Christ.

The enclosed glass and wood chapel was constructed by TW Frierson and designed by Earl Swensson Associates (ESa). The cross adorning the outside of the chapel was built from barn wood taken from the original home on the property owned by Ms. Maggie Speight, who sold the land for the school to be built and lived next door for more than 40 years. As part of the school’s Forward in Faith initiative, the project was fully funded by the generosity of the Brentwood Academy community.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.