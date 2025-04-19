Discover the Best Farmers’ Markets in Middle Tennessee with Susan Gregory

Farmers’ markets are the heart of the Nashville community during the warmer months, offering fresh produce, handmade goods, and a vibrant atmosphere for locals and visitors alike. Whether you’re searching for farm-fresh fruits, handcrafted artisan products, or a sense of community, Middle Tennessee’s farmers’ markets have something for everyone.

As a trusted real estate expert, Susan Gregory helps buyers and sellers navigate the housing market and guides them to the best local amenities, including these fantastic farmers’ markets. Discover the top farmers’ markets in Middle Tennessee and when they are open!

Nashville Farmers’ Market

One of the region’s largest and most diverse markets, the Nashville Farmers’ Market is a must-visit destination. This year-round market features two main areas:

Outdoor Farm Sheds: A seasonal open-air market offering fresh produce, dairy, meats, and local crafts from April to November.

Market House: A collection of 20+ local restaurants, shops, and specialty food vendors open daily.

Hours & Location:

Outdoor farm sheds: March 1 – October 31 Monday – Thursday: hours vary by vendor Friday – Sunday: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.



Market house

Open daily from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. with varying hours for each business. Check here to see all hours.

Location: 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd, Nashville, TN

Franklin Farmers Market

Located just south of Nashville, the Franklin Farmers Market is a beloved Saturday market known for its commitment to supporting local farmers and artisans. Visitors can shop for farm-fresh meats, dairy, baked goods, and handcrafted products while enjoying live music and a warm community atmosphere.

Hours & Location:

Market Hours: Every Saturday, all year long Summer Market: 8 am-12 noon, May-Oct Winter Market: 9 am-12 noon, Nov-April

Location: 230 Franklin Rd, Franklin, TN

12 South Farmers Market

Nestled in the heart of Sevier Park, the 12 South Farmers Market is a charming midweek market that brings together fresh produce, local honey, artisan foods, and handmade crafts. It’s the perfect spot to grab groceries while enjoying the scenic beauty of one of Nashville’s most popular neighborhoods.

Hours & Location:

Hours: Tuesdays 4-7 pm, May-October

Location: Sevier Park, 3021 Lealand Ln, Nashville, TN

East Nashville Farmers Market

The East Nashville Farmers Market is the place to be for those seeking fresh organic produce, locally made bread, and a welcoming community. Featuring live music and rotating vendor events, it is a staple of the East Nashville neighborhood and a fantastic spot for midweek shopping.

Hours & Location:

Hours: Tuesdays 3:30-6:30 pm, April-December

Location: 511 Woodland St, Nashville, TN

Richland Park Farmers Market

A hidden gem in West Nashville, the Richland Park Farmers Market is known for its selection of farm-fresh fruits, vegetables, meats, and artisanal foods. Whether you’re looking for breakfast pastries or locally sourced ingredients, this market is an excellent way to start your weekend.

Hours & Location:

Hours: April – December: Every Saturday 9 am-12 pm

Location: 4711 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN

Find Your Dream Home Near Middle Tennessee’s Best Farmers’ Markets

Exploring farmers’ markets is about discovering the charm and vibrancy of Middle Tennessee’s neighborhoods. Whether you’re drawn to the lively city markets or the quaint suburban ones, living near these incredible spots adds a unique touch to your lifestyle. If you’re searching for the perfect home in a community that fits your needs, Susan Gregory is here to help. Contact Susan Gregory with Onward Real Estate today to find your dream home in Middle Tennessee!

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email