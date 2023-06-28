Phish Announces Three Night Residency at Bridgestone Arena

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo from Bridgestone Arena

Phish will embark on an 8-date Fall Tour this October.

The tour kicks off in Nashville for three shows on October 6th – 8th. The Nashville dates are followed by two shows in Dayton, OH, and the tour culminates with three shows in Chicago, IL.

A presale is currently underway at tickets.phish.com, ending Monday, July 10th at noon ET. Tickets go on sale to the public beginning Saturday, July 15th at 10AM ET. Specific ticketing information for each show is available at phish.com/tours.

About Phish
Phish performs a blend of rock, jazz, funk, reggae, and even a little bluegrass. The band formed in the 80s and is comprised of Trey Anastasio, Jon Fishman (“Fish”), Mike Gordon, and Page McConnell. After a two-year hiatus filled with solo records and tours, Phish played together as a group in November 2022 at a series of recorded practices that took place at Trey’s barn in Vermont. By late October, Phish had already laid down the basic tracks for their first album since spring of 2000, Round Room.

The band’s concerts are legendary, spanning hours of non-stop jams, surprise covers, and mind-melting improvisations that keep you on the edge of your seat (or more likely, your feet, dancing like there’s no tomorrow).

Over the years, these jam-band maestros have built a devoted following, selling out stadiums and headlining festivals.

Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

