Morning Source – Elijah Browning

Morning Source

Guest: Elijah Browning

Originally Aired: June 28, 2023

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Thompson Station resident Elijah Browning “The Boss” who appeared on American Ninja Warrior.

We talked about his run on the show, making it to the semi-finals,and how he trains for American Ninja Warrior. The semi-finals will air on August 21st.

