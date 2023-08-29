Panera Introduces New Cinnamon Crunch Bagel Breakfast Sandwich

Aug. 29, 2023 – Panera celebrates its seasonal fall menu drop with the return of its signature Cinnamon Crunch Latte and the debut of the new Ham, Egg & Cheese on a Cinnamon Crunch Bagel, available at Panera bakery-cafes nationwide starting August 30. Priced at $6.79 – $7.79, this new breakfast sandwich brings together Black Forest Ham, scrambled egg, aged white cheddar and salt and pepper on a toasted Cinnamon Crunch Bagel for an irresistible combination to kickstart your morning. Panera also expanded its beverage lineup this week with the launch of the new, zero-sugar Blood Orange Charged Splash, perfect for those Panera fans still holding on to summer.

In addition to the new breakfast sandwich, Panera is bringing back the much-loved Cinnamon Crunch Latte to its specialty coffee lineup. Inspired by the Cinnamon Crunch Bagel, this seasonal beverage perfectly captures the essence of autumn with its warm flavors of cinnamon and espresso. Topped with a sprinkle of cinnamon sugar, the Cinnamon Crunch Latte is the ultimate indulgence for coffee lovers – whether enjoyed piping hot or over ice, this latte is a delightful treat that will satisfy fall cravings. Other fall favorites including Autumn Squash Soup, Turkey Chili and Pumpkin Cookies return to Panera bakery-cafes nationwide this week.

The new Blood Orange Charged Splash offers a boost of caffeine from guarana and green coffee extract and is made with zero sugar due to popular demand. Rounding out the brand’s Charged Sip line, the Blood Orange Charged Splash is the latest beverage to join Panera’s Unlimited Sip Club offerings. For only $11.99 per month plus tax, Panera’s Unlimited Sip Club members have access to the entire Panera portfolio of self-serve beverages, including coffee, tea, soft beverages, Charged Sips and more.*

MyPanera® members have enjoyed early access to try the Ham, Egg & Cheese on a Cinnamon Crunch Bagel and Panera’s Cinnamon Crunch Latte since August 21 and can still do so today ahead of the national launch tomorrow. This exclusive early access perk is just one of the many benefits of joining the MyPanera Rewards program, which offers personalized rewards, surprises, and exclusive access to new menu items before the general public.

To order your favorites today, visit PaneraBread.com or download the Panera app.

Source: Panera Bread