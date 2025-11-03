P.F. Chang’s Launches New Holiday Menu

P.F. Chang’s is turning up the heat this holiday season with a new limited-time menu featuring the return of its iconic Longlife Noodles & Prawns, and the debut of ‘Light the Fire™’ a bold platform reintroducing the brand – celebrating fire as both culinary craft and spark for connection.

The holiday menu invites guests to indulge in seasonal favorites, including:

Longlife Noodles & Prawns – Wok-tossed noodles with chili butter and prawns

– Wok-tossed noodles with chili butter and prawns Miso Lobster Dumplings – Tender lobster and shrimp mixed with scallions and carrots, plus your choice of miso butter or chili butter

– Tender lobster and shrimp mixed with scallions and carrots, plus your choice of miso butter or chili butter Butternut Squash Dumplings – Velvety butternut squash, rich miso butter sauce, and fresh chives

– Velvety butternut squash, rich miso butter sauce, and fresh chives Black Pepper Filet – Sliced beef filet, shiitake mushrooms, onions, shishito peppers, black pepper sauce, Togarashi spice

– Sliced beef filet, shiitake mushrooms, onions, shishito peppers, black pepper sauce, Togarashi spice Butter Cake – Golden butter cake, miso caramel, vanilla ice cream

Seasonal drinks include a non-alcoholic Apple Spice Refresher and two festive new cocktails as part of P.F. Chang’s $8.99 Cocktail Collection, including:

Frosted Cranberry Cosmo – a bright, tart twist with Ketel One Vodka, Triple Sec, white cranberry juice, and lime

– a bright, tart twist with Ketel One Vodka, Triple Sec, white cranberry juice, and lime Apple Spice & Everything Nice – a warming blend of Maker’s Mark Bourbon, apple, cinnamon, lemon, and bitters

Enhancing the celebrations, P.F Chang’s debuts its ‘ Light the Fire ™’ platform, centered on the wok – the heart of every P.F. Chang’s kitchen. The platform embraces fire as both a culinary craft and a spark for meaningful connections, reintroducing the warmth, flavor, and artistry that define the brand’s elevated – yet welcoming – dining experience.

P.F. Chang’s is getting fired up for the holidays with a festive campaign featuring new seasonal flavors running on digital and CTV starting today through the end of the year. Showcasing dishes like Longlife Noodles & Prawns and celebratory cocktails, while inviting guests to savor bold flavors and make lasting memories in P.F. Chang’s vibrant atmosphere. As part of the campaign, P.F. Chang’s is amplifying influencer-led Longlife Noodle content on social media by celebrating the tradition of the noodle pull and building community around the holiday table.

To learn more or find a location, visit PFChangs.com

More Eat & Drink

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email