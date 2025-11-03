Discover an Exclusive All-Brick Estate Community Redefining Sophisticated Living in Franklin, Tennessee

Nestled along the serene Franklin countryside at 4050 Clovercroft Road, Laguna Franklin represents a rare opportunity to own one of just five meticulously crafted all-brick luxury estates. This intimate community embodies the perfect balance of exclusivity and accessibility, offering discerning homebuyers the chance to experience resort-style living within one of Tennessee’s most sought-after locations.

Susan Gregory with Onward Real Estate is proud to present these exceptional properties, where every detail has been thoughtfully designed to create not just a house, but a place where your family’s most cherished memories will unfold. With new construction completion anticipated in November 2025, now is the ideal time to select your custom finishes and make this dream home truly yours.

A Community Designed for Distinction

Laguna Franklin distinguishes itself through its commitment to architectural excellence and intimate scale. Unlike sprawling developments, this exclusive five-homesite community ensures privacy, tranquility, and a genuine sense of belonging. Each all-brick residence showcases superior craftsmanship and enduring quality that will stand the test of time.

The community’s strategic location along Clovercroft Road provides the perfect combination of countryside serenity and urban convenience, allowing residents to enjoy peaceful rural vistas while remaining just minutes from Franklin’s vibrant shopping, dining, and cultural amenities.

Available Estate Homes: Your Canvas for Luxury Living

Listed at $1,949,900 | Currently Pending

This magnificent 4,099-square-foot residence offers an exceptional layout designed for modern family living:

Home Specifications:

Four spacious bedrooms providing comfortable accommodations for family and guests

Four full bathrooms plus one half bathroom ensuring convenience throughout

0.370-acre homesite offering privacy and outdoor enjoyment

Estimated completion: November 2025

The Opportunity: With completion on the horizon, qualified buyers moving quickly can still participate in final color selections, allowing you to personalize key finishes and make this home uniquely yours from the very beginning.

Listed at $1,999,900

This stunning 4,974-square-foot Sunderland II floor plan represents the pinnacle of estate living, offering expansive spaces for both intimate family moments and grand-scale entertaining:

Impressive Living Spaces:

Five generously proportioned bedrooms, including a luxurious primary suite

Five full bathrooms plus one half bathroom providing ultimate convenience

Nearly 5,000 square feet of thoughtfully designed living space

0.35-acre homesite with exceptional outdoor potential

Envision Your Dream Outdoor Oasis:

One of the most exciting features of 1001 Laguna Drive is the opportunity to create your perfect backyard retreat. Preliminary pool designs have already been developed by Dream Pools, a trusted local pool contractor, specifically tailored to showcase this property’s incredible outdoor living potential.

These professionally prepared plans offer future homeowners a clear vision of how a custom pool and outdoor entertainment area could transform the backyard into a private resort experience. Imagine summer evenings spent poolside with family, weekend gatherings with friends around the water, and creating the kind of outdoor lifestyle that makes every day feel like a vacation.

Whether you choose to implement these existing designs or use them as inspiration for your own vision, this property provides an exceptional canvas for outdoor living that will enhance your quality of life for years to come.

Listed at $1,969,900

This exceptional 4,515-square-foot estate combines spacious interior living with the largest homesite in the community:

Distinctive Features:

Five bedrooms offering flexibility for growing families, home offices, or guest accommodations

Five full bathrooms plus one half bathroom throughout

4,515 square feet of luxury living space

Expansive 0.5-acre homesite—the largest lot in Laguna Franklin

Estimated completion: November 2025

The Advantage of Space: The generous half-acre homesite provides unparalleled opportunities for outdoor amenities, landscaping, and creating your ideal outdoor living environment. This is the perfect property for families who value both indoor comfort and outdoor freedom.

Personalization Opportunity: With completion scheduled for November 2025, there’s still time to select colors and finishes that reflect your personal style and vision.

Prime Franklin Location: Where Convenience Meets Countryside Charm

Laguna Franklin’s Clovercroft Road location provides an enviable combination of rural tranquility and urban accessibility:

Strategic Positioning:

Beautiful Franklin countryside setting offering rolling terrain and natural beauty

Quick access to Franklin’s historic downtown district for shopping, dining, and entertainment

Minutes from Interstate 65 for easy Nashville commuting

Proximity to Cool Springs Galleria and The Factory at Franklin

Convenient to Williamson County’s top-rated schools

Directions: For GPS use: 4050 Clovercroft Road, Franklin, TN

Educational Excellence:

Families will appreciate the exceptional educational opportunities available through Williamson County Schools, consistently ranked among Tennessee’s finest school systems. The combination of academic rigor, comprehensive programs, and community involvement makes this an ideal location for raising a family.

Community Amenities & Lifestyle:

Living in Laguna Franklin means enjoying easy access to:

Award-winning restaurants and local boutiques

Historic downtown Franklin’s charm and character

Beautiful parks and greenways for outdoor recreation

Cultural venues including live music and theater

Annual festivals and community events that bring neighbours together

New Construction Excellence: Modern Systems with Lasting Quality

Purchasing a newly constructed home in Laguna Franklin provides numerous advantages that resonate with practical-minded homebuyers:

Peace of Mind Benefits:

Brand new electrical, plumbing, and HVAC systems with full warranties

Modern building codes and energy-efficient construction standards

Opportunity to customize finishes and selections to match your lifestyle

No immediate maintenance concerns or hidden surprises

Builder warranties protecting your investment from the start

The November 2025 Completion Timeline:

With estimated completion just weeks away, this represents the perfect intersection of timing and opportunity. You’ll be able to move into your dream home for the upcoming holiday season, creating your first memories in a space designed specifically for celebration and connection.

For homes still accepting color selections, you have the rare chance to influence final design choices—selecting paint colors, cabinet finishes, countertop materials, and flooring options that align perfectly with your aesthetic vision. This level of personalization transforms a beautiful house into your dream home.

The Laguna Franklin Lifestyle: More Than Just a Home

Choosing Laguna Franklin means embracing a lifestyle defined by quality, comfort, and thoughtful design. These homes provide the backdrop for life’s most important moments:

Family Gatherings: Spacious floor plans accommodate multigenerational celebrations, creating spaces where traditions are born and memories are made.

Quiet Retreats: After busy days, retreat to your private countryside estate where tranquility and natural beauty restore your spirit.

Entertaining with Ease: Generous living spaces and potential outdoor amenities make hosting friends and family effortless and enjoyable.

Room to Grow: With four to five bedrooms and expansive square footage, these homes adapt to your changing needs—whether that means home offices, hobby rooms, or accommodating a growing family.

Schedule Your Private Community Tour

The best way to appreciate Laguna Franklin’s exceptional quality and prime location is to experience it in person. Walking through these beautifully crafted spaces and seeing the attention to detail firsthand will help you envision your future in this exclusive community.

Your Next Steps:

Contact Susan Gregory to schedule a personalized tour of available homes Explore floor plans and discuss how each layout might serve your family’s needs Review preliminary pool designs for 1001 Laguna Drive (if applicable) Discuss customization options still available for homes under construction Receive detailed information about financing, timelines, and the closing process

Contact Information

Susan Gregory

Onward Real Estate

Licensed Real Estate Professional

Ready to discover your future home in Laguna Franklin? Contact Susan today to schedule your private tour and learn more about these exceptional all-brick estates along Franklin’s beautiful countryside.

Community Location:

4050 Clovercroft Road, Franklin, TN

View All Available Homes

Laguna Franklin: Where intimate luxury, all-brick craftsmanship, and Franklin’s countryside charm create the perfect setting for your family’s next chapter. Let Susan Gregory help you make this dream a reality.

