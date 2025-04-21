OneGenAway to Host Annual Spring Breakfast Fundraiser

By
Jen Haley
-
Photo from https://onegenaway.com

The community is invited to OneGenAway’s free Spring Breakfast on Friday, May 2, 2025, at Liberty Hall in the Factory at Franklin (230 Franklin Road).

The breakfast buffet begins when the doors open at 6:00 a.m., with the program starting at 7:00 a.m.

This annual fundraising event supports OneGenAway in their efforts to rescue food from grocery stores, restaurants, farmers and caterers and distribute it to neighbors experiencing food insecurity through mobile food pantries.

Come to the table, and join the movement!

More information HERE.

