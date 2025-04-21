OBITUARY: Walter Roy Peak

Franklin, Tennessee – It is with heavy hearts and deep love that we announce the passing of Walter Roy Peak on January 5, 2025 in Franklin, Tennessee at the age of 84. Walter was known for his strong work ethic, his quick wit and sense of humor, and his love and dedication to family, industry and community. He had a generous spirit and exuded a quiet strength which he carried throughout his life.

Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, Walter was married to his faithful and devoted wife Gail Wilson Peak for 61 years, and together they raised two children, Gayla and Judd. Walter valued education very much, and despite financial and other challenges procured his degree from the University of Cincinnati College of Engineering while working full time through a cooperative program. After several years in in engineering, Walter broadened his education by receiving his Masters in Business Administration from the University of Kentucky.

Walter had long and well-respected career at Hoover Ball & Bearing Company in Georgetown, Kentucky, which ultimately became a division of Johnson Controls, Inc. (JCI). At JCI, Walter was instrumental in innovating the just-in-time manufacturing system for Toyota Motor Manufacturing, creating a streamlined and efficient delivery system. He was viewed by peers as an intelligent and deeply thoughtful engineer and an effective, quiet leader. He trained and mentored many in his industry. As his career progressed, he traveled extensively throughout the United States and internationally to Japan, Germany and South America, and he eventually relocated to Crossville, Tennessee where he served as manager for an automotive manufacturing plant. Once his children had grown, Walter pivoted his career again and he and Gail traveled around the globe as ex-patriots for exotic assignments (and adventures) in England, Thailand and China. Walter and Gail made many friends through their travels, and cherished exploring new countries and cultures – ultimately, visiting over 100 different countries in total. Walter eventually retired after 43 years with JCI and he and Gail returned to Fairfield Glade, Tennessee, not far from their beloved grandchildren, Shyla and Seth Peak.

Walter was an avid genealogist, researching family history (well before the internet) through postal requests with self-addressed stamped envelopes to record-keepers throughout the United States and overseas. One of his many personal accomplishments was to research and find proof that a familial ancestor fought with honor in the Revolutionary War, and Walter successfully petitioned to have the ancestor’s name included on the Battle of Blue Licks State Park memorial in Kentucky. Later, his efforts successfully caused additional ancestors to be added to the memorial, largely through his diligent and painstaking work. Walter was a fan of gospel music, and enjoyed listening to quartets while working in his home office or researching his genealogy. In retirement, Walter also enjoyed many rounds of golf with his buddies. Walter deeply loved the Lord and served Him faithfully throughout his life, having served as a deacon and worship leader in his home churches at Broadway Christian Church in Lexington, KY and Fairfield Glade Church of Christ in Crossville, TN.

In addition to his wife, Gail, he will be remembered by his daughter Gayla (Pete) Szak, son Judd (Julie) Peak, granddaughter Shyla Peak and grandson Seth Peak. He was predeceased by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Dolth K. Peak, grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Samuel L. Peak and brother Charles “Chuck” Peak. A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. at Berea Cemetery in Berea, Kentucky.

