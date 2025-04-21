Titans Kick Off Offseason Program in Nashville This Week

NASHVILLE – It’s a busy week for the Tennessee Titans.

The NFL Draft kicks on Thursday in Green Bay, and the Titans are scheduled to start it all off with the first overall pick.

Also, this week in Nashville, the Titans will begin their offseason program on Tuesday, when players will return to Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park.

The entire offseason program is voluntary, with the exception of the minicamp, which is mandatory.

Earlier this offseason, Coach Brian Callahan discussed what he’ll focus on this offseason.

“I learned a lot, and I will change a handful of things,” Callahan said when reflecting on the team’s 3-14 finish in 2024. “I’m really excited about some of the things we’re going to do (in the offseason), how we’re going to do it.

“A lot more clarity in coaching what matters, things that contribute to winning football games. And I am excited about it. I really can’t wait to get going.”

The team’s first day of organized team activities (OTAs) is set for May 27, and the final OTA is scheduled for June 5. The Titans will conduct six OTAs (May 27, 28, 30; June 2, 3, 5) during that two-week stretch before a three-day minicamp, which is set to for June 10-12.

The team will also have a rookie minicamp early next month.

The team’s offseason program will end on June 12 for the veterans.

While Callahan said there won’t be dramatic changes to practice structure this offseason, he’s planning to implement new ideas and philosophies which will carry from offseason into training camp.

He believes it will result in getting better results from offseason work.

“When you look at how our football games unfolded (in 2024), you have to find ways to take the ball away and not turn it over,” Callahan said when asked about “coaching what matters.” “You have to find ways to not be in the top five in penalties. We went backwards too often, self-inflicted, negative plays, is a huge part of where we have to get better.

“And that has nothing to do with the roster – those are things that we can control, that we have to do a better job of, and that starts ultimately with me, and how we go about that process, how we measure it and how we coach it. Those things are going to be a pretty big focal point.”

Source: Tennesseetitans.com

More Sports News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email