One Charged in Columbia Shooting That Left 1 Dead, 4 Injured

On Monday, May 22nd, at approximately 6:00 pm, the Columbia Police Department responded to reports of a shooting incident on Beech Street.

While officers were responding to the area, multiple individuals began arriving at area hospitals with gunshot wounds.

Thomas Jack Keiser, 19, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased at Maury Regional Medical Center. A second 19-year-old male was flown to Vanderbilt medical center in critical condition. Three additional subjects were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Initial investigation has confirmed that a large altercation occurred on Beech Street between approximately eight men who are all known to each other. This altercation led to the exchange of gunfire.

I’Yauntis Jamel Miller, 19, has been arrested for Second Degree Murder and Aggravated Assault Resulting in Death. Miller is currently being held at the Maury County Jail without bond.

This investigation is ongoing and additional arrests may be forthcoming.

Anyone with information that may assist in this investigation is encouraged to contact the Columbia Police Department.