Williamson Health Celebrates Completion of First Phase of ER Expansion

Williamson Health, a regional health system with more than 30 Williamson County locations, including its flagship facility, Williamson Medical Center celebrated the completion of the first phase of its Emergency Room expansion and renovation with a “Race to the Ribbon” cutting event last week.

Those in attendance included Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson, Bo Butler, chair of Williamson Health Board of Trustees, project capital campaign co-chairs, Vicki McNamara and Caroline Bryan and Luke Bryan along with Darrell Waltrip.

The “Race to the Ribbon” theme was a nod to the multi-million-dollar project’s first corporate partner, Darrell Waltrip Automotive Group. Waltrip, named one of NASCAR’s “50 Greatest Drivers” drove Luke Bryan in a custom wrapped sports car to the new ER portico where they kicked off festivities.

Included in the first phase of the hospital’s ER expansion includes:

New adult ER entrance.

Expanded waiting rooms.

New registration desk with three private stations.

Two triage rooms.

Ten new exams rooms.

Private family gathering room.

New conference room in main lobby.

Outdoor healing garden courtyard- opening soon.

Expanded and renovated gift shop in the main lobby to open soon.

With the opening of adult ER renovations, the existing ER space will be renovated in several phases over the next year. Once completed in May 2024, the overall ER project will increase the capacity of the adult ER to from 28 to 43 beds. It is part of a $200 million expansion and renovation.

The “More For You. Close to Home” capital campaign has already raised more than $13 million to support the expansion and renovations.

Williamson Health will soon be turning to the community for additional fundraising support. The public phase hopes to inspire all community members to be part of the legacy ensuring world-class healthcare for generations to come.

The community can learn more about making a tax-deductible donation by visiting Williamson health.org/capital-campaign.