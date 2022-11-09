OBITUARY: Wilma Jean (Walker) Fox

Wilma Jean (Walker) Fox of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022, she was 92 years old.

Wilma Jean enjoyed and loved to fish and being outside.

Wilma Jean was preceded by her husband, J.C. Fox, Sr.; parents Robert and Beulah Walker; daughter, Wanda Hill; Five sisters and three brothers.

Wilma Jean is survived by her sons, Roger Fox (Etter), J.C Fox, Jr. (Sheila) and Randell Fox; sister, Joyce Bugs; Ten grandchildren; Twenty- six great-grandchildren; Fourteen great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Greenbrier Cemetery. Severing as Pall bears, Jeff Fox, Chris Fox, Wesley Adams, John Edwards, Mason Fox, Travis Fox, and William Fox. Visitation will be from 4:00 until 8:00 PM on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 and one hour prior to the service on Thursday at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columba Avenue, Franklin, Tennessee 37064. 615-794-2286. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

