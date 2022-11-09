OBITUARY: Dr. Jessica Waldron

Dr. Jessica Waldron of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022, she was 39 years old.

She was born in Los Angeles, CA and also lived in New York and San Francisco.

She was a special light in the world to her family and friends.

She is survived by her husband Damon Waldron and two children, Reese and Gray.

She is also survived by her parents & step-parents Bonnie and Robert Ezra, Jim and Donna Schienle, brother James, sister-in-law Cassie, and three sisters Jaycee, Jaymee and Jennifer.

A funeral mass will be held on November 15 at 11:00 a.m at St. Philip Catholic Church in Franklin. Immediately following will be a gravesite service at Williamson Memorial. A Celebration of Life will follow with Information to be provided at the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Team Gleason Foundation – www.teamgleason.org.

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/