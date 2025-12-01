OBITUARY: William Jennings Edmondson

William Jennings Edmondson was born on December 19, 1928, and passed away on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, three weeks shy of his 97th birthday. He was the son of Hugh Jennings Edmondson and Annie Mary Brittain Edmondson and lived his entire life in Williamson County. He attended Central High School in Nashville and later graduated from The University of Tennessee in Knoxville. He was married to Ruth Giles Edmondson for over sixty years.

William spent his professional life operating the family dairy farm and was active in many agriculture-related organizations in Williamson County. He was a dedicated member of the Nolensville United Methodist Church and the Nolensville Lions Club. In his spare time, William was an avid golfer and enjoyed working in his wood shop, often crafting objects from wood found on his farm.

William was preceded in death by his parents, by his wife, and by his sister, Frances Edmondson Linton. He is survived by three children—Billy Edmondson (Kathy) of McEwen, Tennessee, Sue Edmondson Whittemore (Pat) of Franklin, and Carol Edmondson DeMumbrum (Don) of Brentwood. He is also survived by eight grandchildren—Kyle Edmondson (Kimberley) of Clarksville, Chris Edmondson (Lacy) of Clarksville, John Edmondson (Mary) of Portland, OR, Brittany Lu (Phil) of Marietta, GA, Brandon Whittemore (Jennifer) of Hoover, AL, Matthew Edmondson of Seattle, WA, Dylan DeMumbrum (Olivia) of Nashville, and Ethan DeMumbrum of Brentwood. He is further survived by seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted by Dr. Pat Whittemore and Rev. Jeremy Squires on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. (visitation Tuesday, December 2, 2025, from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.) at Nolensville First United Methodist Church, 7316 Nolensville Road, Nolensville, TN. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. Grandchildren will serve as Active Pallbearers. Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952.