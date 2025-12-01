OBITUARY: Paul Albert McCord

Paul Albert McCord Jr., born in Franklin, Tennessee, on September 10, 1964, passed away on November 26, 2025. Paul was a man known for his funny, caring, and enthusiastic spirit. He brought joy to those around him with his warm personality and kind heart.

Paul had a passion for the great outdoors. He loved spending time on a boat, fishing, and enjoyed the tranquility that came with being out on the water. When he wasn’t fishing, he could often be found in a deer stand, hunting with a sense of adventure. Paul also cherished the time spent cooking up delicious meals, particularly during family gatherings like Thanksgiving dinners, where he created lasting memories with loved ones.

He was a fixer by nature. If something was broken, Albert was the first to step in and find a solution. His talents extended beyond fixing things; he had a deep appreciation for NASCAR and enjoyed both watching the races and supporting his favorite drivers.

Paul leaves behind his beloved daughters, Jessica BeVier (Chris) and Kayla Lockhart (John Harris). He was a proud grandfather to Mason Tyler, Leah B, Johnathan, Zoe, Hailey, Emma, and Piper.

Paul is survived by his daughters and grandchildren, but he is preceded in death by his wife, Debra McCord, his mother, Shirley McCord, and his father, Paul A. McCord Sr.

His memory will forever be cherished by those who knew and loved him. Paul will be missed greatly for his laughter, love, and the many moments shared together.