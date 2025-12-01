OBITUARY: John L. Lackey

John L. Lackey, age 81, of Brentwood, passed away peacefully on November 25, 2025.

Born on August 18, 1944, in Chattanooga, Tennessee, John was the son of the late Johnny L. Lackey and Jewel Johnson. A man of endless curiosity and steady hands, he lived a life full of adventure, craftsmanship, and simple joys.

John raced sailboats, hunted and fished, and even learned to fly an airplane, never one to shy away from a new challenge. He was a devoted collector of antiques and later developed a passion for tying fishing lures. He enjoyed gardening, beekeeping, and restoring both furniture and houses. If there was a project to be done, John was happiest staying busy with it.

He attended Tennessee Technological University from 1962-1966 and later also earned a Master’s degree in Civil and Environmental engineering in 1970. He was employed by Resource Consultants in Nashville and began building custom homes as John L. Lackey Construction Company in Williamson and Davidson counties.

John also dedicated four decades to his community, serving 40 years on the Williamson County Planning Commission, including an extraordinary 37 years as its Chairman. He provided unparalleled leadership in the development of four comprehensive land use plans, four zoning ordinance updates and numerous other planning efforts. His leadership, commitment, and deep respect for his community left a lasting impact that will long be remembered.

In addition to giving his time on the Planning Commission, he served with a variety of entities such as Williamson County Water and Wastewater Authority, Middle Tennessee Homebuilders, Habitat for Humanity, and the Parade of Homes.

Those left to cherish John’s memory are his loving wife of 62 years, Beverly Lackey; son John David Lackey; daughter, Melissa Dawnn Smith (Richard); beloved grandchildren, Madeleine and Caleb Smith.

The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 PM on Monday, December 1, 2025, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tunnel to Towers.

The care of John Lackey and his family have been entrusted to the staff of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.