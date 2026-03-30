Wayne Gray Ethridge, lovingly known as “Gray or Grandaddy,” age 98, passed away peacefully on March 21, 2026. He was born on October 11, 1927, in Clarksville, Tennessee, where he was raised and later met the love of his life, Mary McCraw Ethridge.

Gray was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Ethridge, and his two sons, Jerry Ethridge (Denise) and Wayne Ethridge (Candice). He is survived by his daughter, Connie Christophel (Rick); his five grandchildren, Chrissy Holden (Josh), Josh Ethridge (Jennifer), Carrie Christophel, Sara Broom (Derrick), and Justin Ethridge (Heather); and great-grandchildren, Avery, Mary Casen, Mattie, Tate, Grayson, Will, Marin, Carolyn, and Turner, Makenize, and Madison of whom were a source of great pride and joy in his life.

A proud veteran, Gray served his country in the United States Army during World War II. He continued to serve others by volunteering at the VA Hospital and a member of the American Legion. Following his military service, he dedicated 44 years of his life to BellSouth, now AT&T, where he built a strong and respected career. He has been a devoted member of Crievewood United Methodist Church since 1963, where his faith and commitment to serving others were evident to all who knew him.

Gray was the definition of a Southern gentleman; he was kind, humble, and deeply devoted to his family and his faith. He was a true servant of the Lord, and his gentle spirit and warm nature touched everyone he met. His presence brought comfort, and his legacy of love, faith, and kindness will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

A service to celebrate Gray’s life will be held at Crievewood United Methodist Church on Saturday, April 11, 2026. Visitation begins at 12:00, with service beginning at 2:00 pm.

Funeral Services Provided By Alternative Cremation & Funeral Service – Franklin

206B Cool Springs Blvd. Suite 201, Franklin, TN 37067

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This obituary was published by Alternative Cremation & Funeral Service – Franklin.

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