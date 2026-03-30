Cathy Sharp, 75, of Brentwood, Tennessee, passed away at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Wednesday, March 18, 2026.

Cathy was born on June 10, 1950, to John and Carolyn Smith of Nashville, Tennessee. She attended Central High School, also in Nashville, Tennessee.

Cathy married Ronnie Ray Sharp, and they had one daughter, Shannon Rae Dye, of Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Cathy served in insurance for over 30 years and retired from Full Service Insurance in Franklin, Tennessee. In the evenings and on the weekends, Cathy also worked at Costco Wholesale in Franklin, Tennessee, where she loved being physically active and building relationships with everyone she met. To Cathy, no one was a stranger.

Although Cathy was adored her entire life, some of her most memorable times were spent attending her daughter’s soccer, softball, and basketball events. In a way, Cathy was considered “everyone’s mom,” as she was always willing to host, feed, transport, support, and love on each and every one of Shannon’s teammates. Cathy absolutely loved to sew, craft, cook, bake, and shop. As her daughter would attest, she was always available for a warm cup of coffee or a sushi date. Cathy adored animals and, throughout her life, loved many pets of her own, including her dogs Captain, Mickey, and Boo, as well as her cats Samantha, Gizmo, Indy, Dusty, and Callie. Later in life, Cathy found time to rest at home, where she continued to cook, watch her favorite soap operas, and make friends around her neighborhood. She was loved by all and welcomed the assistance of, and fellowship with, her sweet neighbors. Cathy’s joy and faith in God was contagious and will be greatly missed.

Cathy is survived by her daughter, Shannon Dye, and sister, Judy Gilley. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Carolyn Smith.

In lieu of flowers to the family, please donate to Music City Greyhound Adoption. You are welcome to donate on their website or visit the memorial GoFundMe account created by Cathy’s daughter. All funds will go directly to MCGA.

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