Spring Hill Police To Host Coffee With A Cop Event

Community members in Spring Hill will have a chance to meet and speak with local officers during an upcoming outreach event.

The Spring Hill Police Department is hosting “Coffee with a Cop” on Friday, April 17, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event will take place at Target, located at 1033 Crossing Boulevard.

Organizers say the event is designed to give residents an opportunity to ask questions, share concerns, and build relationships with the officers who serve their community—all in a relaxed, informal setting.

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Attendees are invited to stop by, enjoy a cup of coffee, and engage in conversation with local law enforcement.

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