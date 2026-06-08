Michael Edwin Hargrove, age 61 of Shelbyville, TN, formerly of Franklin, TN passed away June 2, 2026. He was a graduate of Franklin High School. Michael was a commercial electrician. He was an avid Tennessee Titans football fan and enjoyed watching them play. Michael enjoyed watching action movies and spending time with his grandchildren. He will be remembered as a great father, a selfless son who stepped up to the plate in his mom’s time of need, a Pawpaw and an all around good guy.

He is survived by his mother, Betty Hargrove; father, Bennie Hargrove; sons, Adam (Samantha) Hargrove and Josh (Lori) Hargrove; daughter, Beki (Richard) Harris; grandchildren, Chatham Harris, Ryker Harris, Beckett Hargrove and baby Hargrove due this Christmas.

It was Michael’s wishes that his family celebrated him privately. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.