Larry L. Zaayer, 85, of Columbus, passed away June 2, 2026, in Franklin, TN.

Larry was born May 10, 1941, in Carroll, Ohio, to the late Forrest Lawrence and Helen Louis (Moore) Zaayer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 33 years, Sandy (Craven) Zaayer, in 2000, and their infant daughter, Sara Marie.

He is survived by daughters Michelle (Gary) Vogrin, of Franklin, TN; Samantha Harter, of Pataskala; and Christina Zaayer, of Columbus; grandchildren Sydney and Trevor Vogrin, Tylor and Megan Harter, Amanda (Dustin) Brannan, and Katie (Austin) Morrow; great-grandchildren Addison, Abbigale, Willow, Ava, Natalee, and Xander; siblings William “Bill” Zaayer, Roger (Judy) Zaayer, Steve (Ginny) Zaayer, Patricia (Steve) Bolin, Shirley (Michael) Coakley-Kline, Linda (Mark) McCafferty, and Rodney (Kathy) Zaayer; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Larry was an Army veteran, having been stationed in Hawaii from 1963 to 1965 as a Medical Specialist. After his honorable discharge, he returned home, where he worked most of his career in security and maintenance at Doctors North Hospital.

Among the many things Larry enjoyed, hunting and fishing with his brothers was high on the list. He was a lifelong fan of the Cincinnati Reds, especially during the Big Red Machine era of Pete Rose and Johnny Bench. He also enjoyed watching the Cincinnati Bengals. Above all, he was a proud Buckeye and an avid fan of Ohio State football.

Larry’s favorite TV show was The Rifleman, and his favorite musicians were Johnny Cash, The Big Bopper, and Elvis Presley. His visit to Graceland was the pinnacle of his trips.

Larry will be remembered for his life, the memories he shared with family and friends, and the lasting impact he made on those who knew and loved him.

Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation on Sunday, June 7, 2026, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home in Canal Winchester.

A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, June 8, 2026, at Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home in Canal Winchester. Interment will immediately follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, where military honors will be rendered in recognition of Larry’s service to his country.

Larry’s memory will be cherished by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, Canal Winchester, has been entrusted with helping the family through this difficult time. Online condolences may be made at www.spencefuneralhome.com.

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This obituary was published by Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home – Canal Winchester.