6/8/26: Moderate Flood Watch Issued – Overcast with High of 82, Low of 72, Winds Up to 13.9 mph, Rain Possible

Flood Watch * WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Bedford, Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson, De Kalb, Dickson, Fentress, Giles, Grundy, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Lawrence, Lewis, Macon, Marshall, Maury, Montgomery, Overton, Perry, Pickett, Putnam, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Van Buren, Warren, Wayne, White, Williamson and Wilson. * WHEN…Through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue through Tuesday afternoon. With ample amounts of moisture available in the atmosphere and the potential for training storms, flooding will be possible with any storms that develop and remain over an area for an extended period of time. – http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Moderate Flood Watch is in effect from June 8, 2026, at 5:17 PM until June 9, 2026, at 6:00 PM for parts of Middle Tennessee.

Currently in Williamson County, the temperature is 80.2°F with an overcast sky. Winds are blowing at 7.5 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Today’s forecast indicates a high temperature of 82.9°F and a low of 72.1°F. Winds may increase throughout the day, reaching up to 13.9 mph. There is a 33% chance of precipitation, with total expected rainfall up to 0.52 in, likely resulting in moderate rain.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 73.2°F with winds decreasing to around 7.8 mph. The chance of rain drops to 13%, and overcast conditions will persist through the evening.

The ongoing Moderate Flood Watch alerts residents to the potential for flooding due to excessive rainfall.

Today's Details High 83°F Low 72°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 83% UV Index 6.8 (High) Precip 33% chance · 0.52 in Now 80°F · feels 88°F Sunrise 5:30am Sunset 8:02pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 83°F 72°F Rain: moderate Tuesday 87°F 72°F Drizzle: moderate Wednesday 86°F 70°F Overcast Thursday 89°F 71°F Drizzle: light Friday 89°F 71°F Rain showers: slight Saturday 83°F 68°F Drizzle: dense Sunday 71°F 66°F Overcast

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