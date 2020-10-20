OBITUARY: Matthew Keith “Matt” Barnett

Matthew Keith “Matt” Barnett, age 23 of Nashville, TN passed away on October 16, 2020.

Matt was a great person with the biggest caring heart of anyone you could ever meet. He had fought depression throughout his life, but had been happy, content, and an absolute joy to everyone around him for the past few years. He had friends, a family that loved him more than anything, a great job at Vanderbilt Hospital with coworkers he loved, aspirations to go to nursing school, an apartment, investments, savings, plans for home ownership, a paid-in-full truck, and no debts. He had a great love of TN Titans football and was very excited with their 4-0 start this season, fully expecting to see them in the Super Bowl.

He was a talented artist who taught himself to play the guitar and keyboard beautifully, with plans for the drums next. He wrote his own songs, as well as sang them and played the instruments. He was extremely intelligent, thoughtful, responsible, funny, loving, and unique. He had specific plans and dreams for the future. He always pushed himself to be better, but could never perceive achieving the perfection he demanded of himself.

If anyone else is struggling like this, think of Matt’s life, and wonder how anyone like this could feel himself a failure. Please get help, and quickly. We all have struggles in life and we all make mistakes, but no one is a failure at life. No one. And the tragic irony is that it is too late to realize just how much your life meant once it is over. Not a day will go by that we will not miss Matt and wish that we could make him see just how extraordinary and loved he will always be.

Matt is preceded in death by his father David Keith Barnett and grandparents, Donald Ray Trevathan, and A.R. and Maxine Barnett, and special aunt Evelyn “Ninny” Stroup. He leaves behind his loving mother, Lori (Rob) Trevathan Lyell; grandmother, Martha “Marney” (Ken Harrison) Trevathan; sister, Alexa “Alex” Barnett; aunts and uncles, Sherri (Steve Lane) Aagenes, Darryl Barnett, Robin Cole, and Travis Barnett; step grandmother, Shirley “Nana” Lyell; step siblings, Forrest (Alex) Lyell, Haley Lyell, and Keeton Lyell; special cousin, Dillon Aagenes; special friend, Taylor Fleck; numerous cousins; and his beloved dogs, Lucy, Khilo, Neeko, Juneau, and Loki.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00pm Central Time on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave, Franklin, TN. Visitation will be held two hours prior to service. We ask that everyone please wear their masks. And feel free to wear your Titans gear, as Matt would have loved this! Memorial contributions may be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention at https://afsp.donordrive.com/campaign/Matthew-Barnett-Memorial-Fund. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com