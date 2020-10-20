OBITUARY: Edward Theodore “Ted” Hood, Sr.

Edward Theodore Hood, Sr., age 74 of Franklin, TN went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 17, 2020.

Edward was born in Franklin, TN on November 12, 1945, son of the late Eddie & Sadie Hood.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Hood & sister, Rebecca Hood.

Survivors include his son, Ted (Stacey) Hood & step-son, John Nicholas (kelley) Phy; grandchildren, Candice (Matt) Adams, Edward T. (Jamie) Hood, III, Zachary Hood & Andrew Phy; great-grandchildren, A.J Lamatina, Noah Adams, Lydia Hood, Aria Phy & Amelia Phy.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, where a funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 with Pastor Joe Copolo officiating.

Burial will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery. Family & friends will serve as pallbearers.