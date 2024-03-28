OBITUARY: Mary Josephine Green

Mary Josephine Green, age 83, of Franklin, TN was called by the Lord peacefully in her sleep on Monday, March 25, 2024, the Feast of the Annunciation.

Born June 3, 1940 in Washington, D.C., Mary Jo, as she was known, was the 3rd of 5 children in the family of the late Richard and Mary Carr. Mary Jo attended Saint Anthony’s Catholic School for her primary and secondary education, before earning a bachelor’s degree from Dunbarton College of the Holy Cross in Washington, D.C.

Mary Jo married the love of her life, Michael Kevin Green, on October 13, 1962. Long time parishioners of Saint John the Evangelist Church in Silver Spring, MD, together they raised four children as faithful Roman Catholics. Devoted to family and to the Church, Mary Jo spent a portion of her career with the National Federation of Parents for a Drug Free Youth, a non-profit dedicated to the prevention of drug use among our young people.

She also worked for several catholic institutions, including The Catholic University of America in DC and Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring. After retiring, the couple spent several years in Bethany Beach, DE, before moving to Franklin, TN in 2016.

Combining graciousness and good humor, Mary Jo, or “Gram” as she was known by some, was a loving wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend.

In addition to her husband Michael, she was also preceded in death by her siblings, Richard Carr, James Carr, Michael Carr, and Joan Voight.

Survivors include children, Elizabeth (Roger) O’Donoghue Jr, Jennifer (Eddie) Ferris, Michael (Jennifer) Green, Jr. and Susan (Jason) Skinner; grandchildren, Roger (Megan) O’Donoghue III, John (Melissa) O’Donoghue, Marykate (Brian) Leach, Katy (Christopher) Hurff, Erin (Bobby) Worthington, Maggie (Roque) Calvo, Billy (Meghan) Ferris, Elyse (Taylor) LaCroix, Teresa Green, Monica Green, Ryan Skinner, Sean Skinner, and Sarah Skinner; and great-grandchildren Roger O’Donoghue IV, Patrick O’Donoghue, Kaitlyn O’Donoghue, Madison O’Donoghue, Justus Leach, Kaylee Hurff, Henry Worthington, Sallye Worthington, Rocco Calvo, Liam Ferris, Noah Ferris, Ada Ferris, and Wesley LaCroix (with two more great-grandchildren on the way).

The family will receive friends from 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM on April 1, 2024 at St. Philip Catholic Church in Franklin, TN. A funeral Mass at that location will be held at 12:00 PM the same day, with the deceased’s nephew, Father Joel Rogers, CPM, officiating.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at Calvary Cemetery, Nashville, TN. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Fathers of Mercy in loving memory of Mary Jo Green. Donations can be made online at fathersofmercy.com, by calling 270-542-4146, or by check to Fathers of Mercy, 806 Shaker Museum Rd, Auburn, KY 42206.

