OBITUARY: Dr. Stephen Wechsler

Dr Stephen Wechsler, 87 years old of Spring Hill Tennessee passed away peacefully on March 22, 2024 at home with his wife and daughter beside him.

He was born in Brooklyn New York on February 28, 1937, to Jules and Lillian Wechsler.

Dr. Wechsler was a loving husband to Lorraine (Turnbull) Wechsler for 50 years. He was the guiding light to his children, Janice Wechsler, Julie (Wechsler) McCarthy (Michael) Ronald Wechsler (Laura) grandsons Mikey, Trent and Ben.

He was a family man of incredible integrity, a true gentleman in every way, known for his witty, and loving personality. With a laughter that was in infection. He was respected by all who knew him.

Dr. Wechsler graduated from Tufts Dental School in Boston. After his military service, he became a professor of endodontics at the University of Medicine and Dentistry, in New Jersey.

His students will remember him for years to come as their favorite teacher.

Beyond his professional achievements, Dr. Wechsler was a skilled Bridge player. He played online with his New Jersey friends also at the YMCA in Franklin and the Spring Hill Senior Center. Playing bridge with his friends brought him so much enjoyment.

He will be forever missed.

His life will be celebrated in the privacy of his home with his wife and children.

