OBITUARY: Lulu Belle (Zimmer) Fosbinder

Please join us in celebrating the life of Lulu Belle (Zimmer) Fosbinder (November 15th, 1931- March 20th, 2024).

Rarely in life do you meet a person as sincerely grounded, selfless and wise as Lu Fosbinder. Her steadfast love, care and commitment to her family and friends has lasted through generations. She poured her heart into her family and was a true pillar of strength and love for us all.

Lu was born in Neoga, IL to Byron and Estella Zimmer. Her life started with humble beginnings.

She would often speak of her one-room schoolhouse growing up and her time spent on the family farm. She could remember the names of all of her schoolmates and had stories of their time together. She could also tell you how to store potatoes, and the like, in an earth root cellar and knew the ends-and-outs of home remedies for any situation.

She was similar to an encyclopedia, full of facts across all subject matters. She remained sharp as a whip and steadfast until the very end. Lu graduated from Neoga High School before moving to Mattoon, IL and married her loving husband, Marvin Fosbinder. Together they had their beautiful daughter, Brenda. Lu greatly enjoyed her longtime career as an orthodontist/dental assistant and office manager for Drs Khin and Lily Liaj. She had many wonderful memories of the staff, doctors and patients before retiring from the practice at the rich age of 76.

Speaking with Lu, you might believe she held degrees in finance, economics, homemaking and possibly even political science, though she had no formal higher education. She was extremely intelligent and a true autodidact. Lu was proud to have lifted herself up to achieve better life circumstances for herself and family, she was a true self-made woman.

Her true love was her family and she treasured every moment spent together. Her laugh was contagious and her humor was always on point. She never failed to create the most special memories, especially on birthdays and holidays. She made her family and friends feel so loved and cared for in the most beautiful ways. She continued to cook Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners until she was 91 years young and most definitely had her lovely home decorated for every holiday. Lu was a true overcomer, a treasure who will be missed tremendously.

Lu leaves behind an incredible legacy of love that will surely echo into eternity. She is grieved, deeply loved, and survived by her loving daughter Brenda, wonderful grandson Shane (Heidi) and her adoring great grandson Brock, beautiful niece Gitana, loving great niece Lindsey (Rory), adoring great-great niece Lily.

Lu is preceded in death by her loving husband Marvin Fosbinder, parents Byron and Estella Zimmer and all of her immediate family including brothers Llyod, Donald, Joe and sister Margaret.

In lieu of flowers, the family has set up a memorial fund for Lu’s favorite charity at St. Jude’s Research Children’s Hospital. Please give as you can at the link below in memory of Lu:

St. Jude Memorial Fund: Lu Fosbinder – St. Jude Memorial Funds

A Memorial service officiated by Reverend Mel Workman will be held on Saturday, March 30th at 9 am at: Concord Cemetery, N County Road 3600 E Neoga, IL 62447.

