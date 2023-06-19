OBITUARY: Mary Elizabeth Hurt

Mary Elizabeth Hurt, age 91 passed away on Friday, June 16, 2023.

She was born in 1931 in Franklin, TN to Walter Wilson, Sr. and Roberta Bess Vaden.

She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Wilson Vaden, Jr.

She is survived by her loving sons, James Sterling Hurt and wife Mary Hurt, William Vaden Hurt; 6 cherished grandchildren and 13 very special great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 11 am in the Chapel of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with visitation from 9-11 am that day. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

Donations may be made to the charity of your choice.

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/