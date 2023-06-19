OBITUARY: Tommy Watrous

Tommy Watrous, age 79, husband, father, and grandfather, passed away suddenly on Friday, June 16, 2023.

Survived by his wife, Lucy Heffington Watrous; daughter, Amy Goode (Jonathan); son, Trent Watrous (Kim); daughter, Katy Myers (John); grandchildren, Emma Goode, Jackson Goode, Anna McRae, and Sophie Myers.

Tommy was an Air Force veteran, retired employee of Bellsouth/AT&T and was a former HVAC business owner. He was a member of Crieve Hall Church of Christ and loved tinkering in the garage and talking about his grandkids.

Visitation will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Monday, June 19, 2023, at Crieve Hall Church of Christ, 4806 Trousdale Drive, Nashville, TN 37220 with a memorial service to follow at 4 p.m. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Valerie Lowe Watrous Memorial Scholarship Fund at Freed-Hardeman University.

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/